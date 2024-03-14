Kylian Mbappé is suing a kebab shop owner for using his name in the description of one of his sandwiches.

Mohamed Henni, an influencer based in Marseille and well known in the football world in France, has opened a kebab shop.

The description of his Klüb kebab is that it is made with a “baker round bread, as round as Mbappé’s skull.”

Henni, a Marseille fan with 1.8 million followers on Instagram, received a certified letter, seen by ESPN, on Wednesday morning from Delphine Verheyden, the Mbappés’ lawyer, on behalf of KMA, the company created by the player to deal with all his sponsors, merchandising and image rights.

The letter demands that Henni remove the name of Mbappé from his menu within eight days before taking him to court for using his name without his consent for commercial purposes.

The influencer, clearly shocked by Mbappé’s actions, reacted on his Instagram account.

“Are you not ashamed? You have nothing else to do? Suing me for something so futile? It is incredible. I can’t believe it!” Henni told his followers.

Dimitri Payet, the former Olympique Marseille and West Ham star, currently playing at Vasco da Gama, is also part of one sandwich description: “A crepe as loaded as Payet.”