Karela United’s head coach, Abukari Damba, says their 1-0 triumph over Asante Kotoko will inspire them to work hard to achieve good results.

Ibrahim Giyasi’s second-half decisive goal secured a crucial victory for the Pride and Passion side during match week 20 of the Ghana Premier League, held at the Naa Sheriga Sports Complex in Nalerigu.

Reflecting on the game, the former Ghana international emphasized the significance of defeating the seasoned champions of the Ghana Premier League.

Damba acknowledged the challenges ahead, stating, “The higher you go, the more difficult it becomes. This victory is for today. It is gone, it will not come any other day.”

He stressed the importance of maintaining momentum, expressing optimism about achieving further success.

Damba added, “So we need to keep working towards more victories and I think we will put this behind us but then, it’s a motivating factor you can’t take that away from anybody, beating Kotoko is a huge thing to do and I think we are very elated.”

Despite the uplifting win, Karela United currently occupies the 15th position in the league standings with 20 points, highlighting the team’s ongoing pursuit of improvement and will hope to maintain their winning run against Great Olympics in the Matchday 21 games in midweek.

