Hannah Mensah, the sister of actor John Peasah, popularly known as Drogba from the YOLO series, has offered further insight into her brother’s health condition following his diagnosis with a Demyelinating Disease.

According to her, Drogba’s health challenges began during the shooting of a scene in the last season of the YOLO series.

Since then, he has been experiencing double vision and sensitivity to light, rendering him unable to tolerate daylight or flashing lights.

Speaking about his current situation, Hannah revealed that, Drogba has been confined to his home, where he regularly undergoes medical treatment.

Doctors have conducted tests and extracted fluids from his eyes to determine the cause of his symptoms, with results pending.

“Drogba visits hospitals once every week for medical check-ups,” Ms. Mensah stated.

“He requires regular medication to manage his nerve-related discomfort, as he is often unable to function without support. We administer medication to keep him active, as he struggles to perform daily tasks independently” she added.

The family is awaiting the test results to determine the next course of action regarding his treatment.

They are, however, soliciting funds for further treatment.

