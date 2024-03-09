Karela United secured a hard-earned 1-0 victory against Asante Kotoko in an intense clash on a Saturday afternoon at the Naa Sheriga Sports Centre in the Matchday 20 games.

Entering the match, Karela United sat in 15th place with 20 points, while Asante Kotoko held a strong second position with 32 points.

However, the game proved that rankings aren’t always indicative of outcomes on the field.

The decisive goal came in the 63rd minute, courtesy of Karela United’s forward, Giyas Ibrahim.

A fall on the road. pic.twitter.com/jCYQfTiKB1 — Asante Kotoko SC – 2X CAF CL Winners🥇 (@AsanteKotoko_SC) March 9, 2024

His well-taken strike proved to be enough to earn all three points for the home team, much to the delight of Karela United supporters.

As the match approached the 70th minute, both teams made tactical adjustments. Karela United focused on protecting their narrow lead by reinforcing their defense.

Meanwhile, Asante Kotoko introduced fresh legs to bolster their attacking efforts in a bid to stage a comeback.

Despite Asante Kotoko’s determined efforts to find an equalizer in the closing minutes, Karela United stood strong.

The home side successfully repelled Kotoko’s advances, ensuring they held onto their lead until the final whistle.

The defeat also marks Asante Kotoko’s second loss in just five days, following their previous defeat to ASEC Mimosas in the President’s Cup on March 5, 2024, at the Baba Yara Stadium.

The Porcupine Warriors will hope to bounce back to winning ways when they host Accra Lions in the matchday 21 games next weekend at the Baba Yara Stadium.