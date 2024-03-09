Ghana’s national football team, the Black Stars, is set to make a comeback on March 26, 2024, facing off against Uganda in an international friendly match.

The announcement of this friendly encounter came from the Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) through their official social media channels.

.@UgandaCranes to play Ghana, Comoros.

The squad to be announced soon. pic.twitter.com/0XzRAfKkNR — FUFA (@OfficialFUFA) March 8, 2024

This match follows the Black Stars’ poor performance at the AFCON tournament in Cote d’Ivoire, where they fell short of expectations, failing to advance past the group stage.

Despite drawing with Egypt and Mozambique, and suffering a defeat against Cape Verde, Ghana’s campaign ended in disappointment after exiting at the group phase for the second consecutive time.

Currently without a head coach after Chris Hughton’s dismissal following the AFCON disappointment, there’s speculation and anticipation surrounding the selection of a new coaching staff.

Recent reports indicate that a list of potential candidates has been forwarded to the Ministry of Youth and Sports. Among them, former Ghana coach and Dortmund trainer Otto Addo is emerging as a leading contender for the vacant head coach position.

As Ghana gears up for the forthcoming friendly against Uganda, all eyes are on the Ghana Football Association (GFA), expected to unveil a new technical team soon.

The match against Uganda presents an opportunity for the Black Stars to regroup, rebuild, and redeem themselves following their AFCON setback. It’s a chance for them to rejuvenate their footballing journey and win back the trust and support of their fans.