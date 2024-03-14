Musician, Wendy Shay has revealed that she rarely replies to comments and direct messages (DM) on social media.

This according to her is due to the constant cyberbullying and threats she receives from social media users.

Speaking with Andy Dosty on Daybreak Hitz on Monday, she said that she made a conscious effort to avoid reading social media messages for the sake of her mental sanity.

“I faced a lot of backlash when I came into the industry. You know I had death threats and all of that,” she said.

This decision, however, did not entirely help Wendy Shay because she failed to attend to some important messages, including a music deal with a foreign artist who wanted to feature her.

“I got a message from Trilla, and that time it was new and they wanted to put me on, and I missed it,” she said.

The musician further added that attempts to track down those responsible for the bullying failed because most of them use fake accounts to engage in such activities.

The ‘Masakra’ hitmaker also hinted that last year, an American record label was ready to sign her.

However, as to whether she would be leaving or partnering with Ruff Town Records after her contract expires, she refused to disclose the information “until further notice”.

Wendy said “That’s something that is going to be between Ruff Town Records and me. Until further notice, let’s just keep it like that.

“As to whether we will have a partnership, it would be up to us, and up to me as an artiste.”

