Renowned physician and cardiothoracic surgeon, Dr. Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng has criticised Ghana’s education system, arguing that it is overly theoretical.

According to him, the government must initiate some reforms if Ghanaian students were to compete favourably at the international level.

Speaking on JoyNews, Dr. Frimpong-Boateng stressed that the current system is not adequately preparing students for the job market.

He also cited an example of a young man who studied mechanical engineering but has no practical knowledge, hence limited employment opportunities.

“So, I ask myself, what can this young man do with whatever he was taught in school? Education must be targeted; education is there to help us solve our problems. Human beings are the only creatures that have to go to school to solve our challenges.

“Bees do not have to go to school. Bees do not learn biochemistry, but they produce their own honey. We have to learn to meet our challenges and do things for ourselves, because our education system is faulty,” he stressed.

The former Minister of Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation, called for a review of Ghana’s Free Senior High School policy, pointing out that students are facing various challenges in their schools.

He suggested that rather than providing free meals at schools, the government could set up feeding centres in each district to prepare and ship food to the various schools, ensuring that the food is of uniform quality.

“This is what I think; we need to look at all these things. I am not saying we should go that way, but there should be a review of how we are teaching and how we are feeding them.”

