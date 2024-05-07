Residents of Appiatse have responded to recent statements from the Office of the Information Minister-designate, Fatimatu Abubakar, regarding the completion of newly constructed homes in the community.

Contrary to claims of threatening to stop the usage of the homes, residents emphasize their concerns about ensuring all necessary work is completed to the highest standards before occupancy.

The residents clarify that their intention is not to halt the usage of the homes, but to ensure the safety and comfort of all community members.

They express understanding of the challenges faced by the Appiatse Reconstruction and Implementation Team and assert that they have no intention of undermining the progress made.

Kingsford Philip Amponsah, the leader of the Appiatse Community Pressure Group, reiterated the importance of waiting until all finishing touches are done before occupancy.

He emphasized the community’s commitment to working with relevant authorities to ensure the successful completion of the project.

The residents appreciate the efforts being made by the government to address their concerns promptly. They stress that their priority is the well-being and satisfaction of all residents.

