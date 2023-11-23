The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has ordered management of the Tema Oil Refinery (TOR) to suspend its proposed partnership with Tema Energy and Processing Limited.

The directive according to the OSP is based on a corruption risk analysis which the office has commenced into the deal.

This was contained in a letter dated November 21, 2023, signed by the Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng and addressed to the Managing Director of TOR, Daniel Osei Appiah.

“You are directed to immediately suspend the proposed partnership agreement, ongoing negotiations, operations and all other ancillary activities arising out of and consequent upon the proposed partnership agreement until you are otherwise advised by the Special Prosecutor,” portions of the letter read.

Meanwhile, the OSP has directed TOR to furnish with all the necessary documentation regarding the proposed agreement on or before the close of Tuesday, December 5, 2023.

The move follows a petition by the General Transport, Petroleum, and Chemical Workers Union (GTPCWU) for the OSP to probe Tema Energy which was formerly known as Torentco Asset Management.

The union in the past kicked against the deal demanding, the reassessment of Torentco over claims that it does not have the expertise to take over TOR.

They expressed fear that Ghana might be shortchanged amidst claims the Board of Directors of TOR has been compromised in the deal.

Read the OSP’s full letter below: