Some workers of the Tema Oil Refinery (TOR) have raised alarm over government’s plans to revamp the operations of the refinery through Torentco Asset Management.

The concerned staff are alleging the formation of two separate companies that still have Torentco as part of its shareholders.

On Tuesday, October 3, 2023, the workers who are members of the General Transport, Petroleum and Chemical Workers Union Division at TOR, met the Energy Minister over their concerns.

The union has in the past been kicking against the Torentco-TOR deal demanding the reassessment of Torentco over claims that Torentco does not have the expertise to take over TOR.

They now allege that, these two newly formed entities – Tema Energy and Processing Ltd and TOR Workers Charity Trust LBG is part of a grand scheme by management of the TOR to use in carrying out its lease agreement with Torentco.

Although the explanation given them is that the move is to pursue workers’ interest, the union members say the right thing must done to revive TOR.

“We are not against any company taking over TOR. We are saying the company that is coming to take over TOR should be of good track record; it must be capable and credible but not some group of people who will go and sit and form a company to take over the refinery and make money -that we will resist. TOR is for Ghanaians and we are supposed to be given a fair deal. So, with this new companies, we will resist with our last blood to ensure that right thing is done”, said Bernard Owusu, National Chairman of the General Transport, Petroleum and Chemical Workers Union.

