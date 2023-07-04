The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has concluded investigations into allegations of corruption against a former Minister of State at the Ministry of Finance, Charles Adu Boahen, and three other high-profile suspected corruption cases.

These are besides nine other cases the OSP is investigating, while more than 150 cases are at various levels of consideration.

In its half-yearly report dated June 30, this year, the three other investigative cases concluded by the OSP included an allegation of an attempt by a wealthy businessman to bribe some Members of Parliament (MPs) on the Majority side who called for the resignation of the Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, to rescind their decision.

The OSP indicated that with the conclusion of investigations into the four cases, the Special Prosecutor (SP) would soon announce its next line of action, adding “The Special Prosecutor will issue directives and further action on the matter in due course”.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo terminated Mr Boahen’s appointment on November 14, last year, following an exposé by investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas, in which the former Minister was allegedly seen taking money from a supposed Arab businessman.

The half-yearly report, signed by the SP, Kissi Agyebeng, is in fulfilment of Section 3(3) of the Office of the Special Prosecutor Act, 2017 (Act 959), which enjoins the OSP to publish the list of corruption cases it is investigating, prosecuting, as well as the number of acquittals, convictions, and assets recovered.