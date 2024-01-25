One person is reported dead and another injury in an accident in Accra Thursday.

The victims, a man and woman were in a Mercedes Benz C300 when they crashed into a trailer abandoned in the middle of the highway near Tantra Hills.

According to reports, the trailer had broken down and was parked without any warning sign.

The Benz collided head-on and was trapped under the faulty truck.

Residents in the area managed to remove the mangled Benz under the trailer to rescue the injured the driver.

Unfortunately, the driver succumbed to his injuries before the arrival of the police.

The young lady who survived lost her right arm but was rushed to the hospital for urgent medical attention.

Meanwhile, the body of the deceased has been deposited at the Ridge Hospital morgue.