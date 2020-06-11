Disgruntled New Patriotic Party (NPP) supporters in the Bekwai constituency have threatened to burn the house of a disqualified aspirant for rescinding his decision to contest as an independent candidate.

This comes after the aspirant, Amofa Agyeman was disqualified from the party’s parliamentary race.

“Regarding the independent mantra in the constituency, many of the electorate are threatening to burn down my house if I fail to contest, they believe I may be discouraged or influenced by a group of people or person, hence the threat,” he said.

Speaking on Nhyira FM’s ‘Kuro Yi Mu Nsem’ show, the disqualified aspirant, Mr Agyeman disclosed he was considering the contest following the numerous threats.

“In a democratic dispensation, the grassroots decision is key and you can’t force them to do awkward so I am considering the decision, currently I am consulting and will come out with my final decision,” he said.

Lawyer Amofa was set to contest the seat against first Deputy Speaker in Parliament, Joe Osei Owusu who is now contesting unopposed.

Prior to the vetting, he was denied the purchase of forms over claims that he was not eligible to contest and that saw the aggrieved supporters storm the national office to get the forms.