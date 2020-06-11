It has emerged that about 45 health workers of the Winneba Trauma and Specialist Hospital have been asked to self-isolate pending the outcome of their COVID-19 test results.

According to the management of the hospital, the staff have been exposed to a COVID-19 patient who stayed in their facility for a week.

Three units of the hospital have currently been shut down over the development.

The health workers are expected to self-isolate in their various homes as no place has been found for them yet.

They have expressed concerns over their families being at risk and other people they may have come into contact with.

Meanwhile, health facilities are said to be at risk of being shut down as more health workers are getting exposed as the national cases clock 10,358 with the region deemed to be a hotspot.