Rapper Kwaw Kese believes that the Ghanaian music industry is in a mess following the launch of the #PlayGhana initiative on Thursday.

At the press conference, the Creative Arts Agency explained that the initiative was aimed at getting the general public and other stakeholders, including DJs, to play more Ghanaian music on the airwaves and at events.

Present at the briefing were Samini, Black Sheriff, Reggie Rockstone, Smallgod and others who called for a strategic plan to execute the initiative and grow the Ghanaian music space.

Samini noted that it was high time Ghanaian music was given the front seat, stating that the consistent playing of foreign music over local songs has greatly affected the promotion of the industry.

“It has to be a deliberate approach. It has to be strategic and deliberate, without malice to any other force or any other group. Let’s make sure ours is ours, and let’s make it appealing to the masses,” he added.

System super fucked 😂😂😂 — KING KESE (@kwawkese) December 15, 2023

However, Kwaw Kese in a post on X found it appalling that Ghanaians have to ‘beg’ other Ghanaians to play music from their own country.

This, he noted, shows the system aimed at pushing music in the country to new heights is in ruins.

Meanwhile, Deputy Minister for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mark Okraku Mantey has urged musicians to build a good relationship with DJs, since they play a crucial role in their business.

The minister warned that a lack of respect for or strained relations with DJs could jeopardise artistes chances of making it big in the competitive music industry.