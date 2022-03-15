Artistes D-Black and Kwaw kesse have lent their voices to Ghanaians to share their grievances on the current state of the economy.

With the economy depreciating as the prices of fuel skyrocket, the artistes believe the Akufo-Addo-led government is disappointing Ghanaians.

Multiple business owner D-Black, also known as the Enjoyment Minister, has felt the dip in his pocket, which has forced him to confess “town make hard oo”.

He is of the view that the government isn’t helping people as promised.

As part of the ruling New Patriotic Party’s manifesto, jobs, incentives and allowances were promised, as well as an overall high standard of living.

This, D-Black opined the government has failed, considering the fact that the “economy isn’t doing well on numerous fronts”.

Town make hard ooo . Naaaa. Government ain’t helping the people like promised. There are no jobs , there are no incentives for the lower class , the economy isn’t doing well on numerous fronts , the cedi is depreciating soo fast, the people are going through it . — The Enjoyment Minister 🥂 (@DBLACKGH) March 15, 2022

His observations were seconded by the Man Insane, Kwaw Kese, who teased that the current ‘ailing’ economy has turned boys into old men.

He predicted fuel prices to escalate by Wednesday.

The economy Dey turn boys to old men by force 😂🤣



Moro fuel ⛽️ prices go escalate — King Kese (@kwawkese) March 15, 2022

He fears Ghana is plunging into the era of ‘park and walk’, as adopted by many African countries.