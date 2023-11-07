Marcus Rashford has called for gossip about his future at Manchester United to stop after he missed Saturday’s win at Fulham through injury.

Rashford was criticised by boss Erik ten Hag after he went out to celebrate his birthday hours after the 3-0 loss against Manchester City just over a week ago.

But Ten Hag confirmed the striker’s absence on Saturday was due to injury.

“Please STOP spreading malicious rumours,” Rashford said.

The 26-year-old posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, in response to The United Stand account, a Manchester United fan channel.

The United Stand teased their latest podcast by asking: “Rashford’s future in doubt? WE’RE LIVE!”

The England forward did feature from the bench in the 3-0 Carabao Cup loss against Newcastle three days after the encounter with City.

Rashford was Manchester United’s leading scorer last season with 30 goals across all competitions but has struggled to match those figures this campaign – registering just once.

United have lost five of their 11 Premier League fixtures this campaign but Saturday’s last-gasp victory over Fulham saw them bounce back from successive defeats in the league and Carabao Cup.