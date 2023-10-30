Francisca Enchill has raised the bar after emerging as the Investigative Journalist of the Year at the 2022 Ghana Journalists Awards for the second time.

The multiple award-winning investigative journalist with Corruption Watch made history at the ceremony which took place on Sunday at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC).

The theme for this year’s event is: “Leveraging Media Freedom to Sustain the Democratic and Security Architecture: The Litmus Test of Election 2024.”

Mrs Enchill is the first ever female in the history of the GJA to win the category and for a consecutive time.

Aside winning the category in 2021, she was also the Female Journalist of the Year.

With the presence of a few women in the field, Francisca Enchill, who has over eight years of experience in the field, won the award due to her stellar journalistic work.

It was in recognition of her investigative piece, Pay or Die: The Agony of Pregnant Women in Hospitals, which in June 2021 attracted attention both locally and internationally from Germany-based DW TV’s AfricaLink.

In March 2022, she was shortlisted for the 2022 BBC World News Komla Dumor Award.

Francisca also made the list of 25 finalists for the 2022 edition of the prestigious West Africa Media Excellence Awards (WAMECA 2022) in October.

Subsequently, she won bronze in the television category at the Norbert Zongo African Prize for Investigative Journalism (PAJI-NZ) 2023, held in Burkina Faso in October 2023.

Her story titled Pay Or Die… The Agony of Pregnant Women in Hospitals was adjudged the 3rd best investigative report with a Bronze prize package of 250,000 CFA Franc.

She has a number of works to her credit including Humans for Sale among others with several of them also being published on Adomonline.com.

