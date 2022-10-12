Corruption Watch’s investigative journalist, Francisca Enchill from Ghana and 24 distinguished journalists, have made the list of finalists for the 2022 edition of the prestigious West Africa Media Excellence Awards (WAMECA 2022).
Announcing the finalists on its website, the Media Foundation for West Africa said 25 journalists from eight countries made the list of finalists for the 2022 edition of the prestigious West Africa Media Excellence Awards WAMECA 2022.
The finalists were selected by a five-member jury, made up of distinguished and experienced media experts in Africa, after a thorough review and assessment of the stories submitted by the journalists.
This year, the Awards received 952 entries from all the 16 West African countries. The entries were filed by journalists from about 450 media organisations in the West Africa region.
The ultimate winners will be announced at the Awards event on Saturday, October 22, 2022, at the Alisa Hotel, Accra, Ghana. The event will be graced by media experts, high-level personalities and delegates from sub-regional bodies and civil society groups.
Below is the list of finalists for WAMECA 2022:
Yero S. Bah, Mansa Banko Online Newspaper, The Gambia
Nabole Ignace Ismael B., Burkina 24, Burkina Faso
Niyi Oyedeji, International Centre for Investigative Reporting (The ICIR), Nigeria
Zainab Iyamide Joaque, Awoko Newspaper, Sierra Leone
Olatunji Ololade, The Nation, Nigeria
Komla Adom, TV3, Ghana
Gbenga Ogundare, The Nation, Nigeria
Dorice Djeton Goudou, Le pouce.info, Benin
Odinaka Anudu, The Punch, Nigeria
Francisca Enchill, Freelance, Ghana
Darcicio Francisco José Monteiro Barbosa, TV Bagunda, Guinea Bissau,
Olugbenga Adanikin, International Centre for Investigative Reporting (The ICIR), Nigeria
Emmanuel Kwasi Debrah, Multimedia Group Limited, Ghana
Adeola Oladipupo, Freelance, Nigeria
Bazoun Lomoussa, Courrier Confidential, Burkina Faso
Amos Abba, International Centre for Investigative Reporting (The ICIR), Nigeria
Abdou Khadir Cisse, Dakaractu, Senegal
Oladeinde Olawoyin, Premium Times, Nigeria
Kwetey Nartey & Seth Kwame Boateng, Joy News, Ghana
Tessy Igomu, Punch Newspaper (Punch Healthwise), Nigeria
Daouda Sow, Medi1 TV Afrique, Senegal
Yusuf Akinpelu, Premium Times, Nigeria
Bassératou Kindo, Mousso News, Burkina Faso
Blessing I Enebeli, Voice of Nigeria, Nigeria