Corruption Watch’s investigative journalist, Francisca Enchill from Ghana and 24 distinguished journalists, have made the list of finalists for the 2022 edition of the prestigious West Africa Media Excellence Awards (WAMECA 2022).

Announcing the finalists on its website, the Media Foundation for West Africa said 25 journalists from eight countries made the list of finalists for the 2022 edition of the prestigious West Africa Media Excellence Awards WAMECA 2022.

The finalists were selected by a five-member jury, made up of distinguished and experienced media experts in Africa, after a thorough review and assessment of the stories submitted by the journalists.

This year, the Awards received 952 entries from all the 16 West African countries. The entries were filed by journalists from about 450 media organisations in the West Africa region.

The ultimate winners will be announced at the Awards event on Saturday, October 22, 2022, at the Alisa Hotel, Accra, Ghana. The event will be graced by media experts, high-level personalities and delegates from sub-regional bodies and civil society groups.

Below is the list of finalists for WAMECA 2022:

Yero S. Bah, Mansa Banko Online Newspaper, The Gambia

Nabole Ignace Ismael B., Burkina 24, Burkina Faso

Niyi Oyedeji, International Centre for Investigative Reporting (The ICIR), Nigeria

Zainab Iyamide Joaque, Awoko Newspaper, Sierra Leone

Olatunji Ololade, The Nation, Nigeria

Komla Adom, TV3, Ghana

Gbenga Ogundare, The Nation, Nigeria

Dorice Djeton Goudou, Le pouce.info, Benin

Odinaka Anudu, The Punch, Nigeria

Francisca Enchill, Freelance, Ghana

Darcicio Francisco José Monteiro Barbosa, TV Bagunda, Guinea Bissau,

Olugbenga Adanikin, International Centre for Investigative Reporting (The ICIR), Nigeria

Emmanuel Kwasi Debrah, Multimedia Group Limited, Ghana

Adeola Oladipupo, Freelance, Nigeria

Bazoun Lomoussa, Courrier Confidential, Burkina Faso

Amos Abba, International Centre for Investigative Reporting (The ICIR), Nigeria

Abdou Khadir Cisse, Dakaractu, Senegal

Oladeinde Olawoyin, Premium Times, Nigeria

Kwetey Nartey & Seth Kwame Boateng, Joy News, Ghana

Tessy Igomu, Punch Newspaper (Punch Healthwise), Nigeria

Daouda Sow, Medi1 TV Afrique, Senegal

Yusuf Akinpelu, Premium Times, Nigeria

Bassératou Kindo, Mousso News, Burkina Faso

Blessing I Enebeli, Voice of Nigeria, Nigeria