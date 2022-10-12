The Ghana Charismatic Bishops Conference has called on the relevant authorities to enforce the laws after fraud allegations were levelled against Leader of the Heaven Way Church, Patricia Oduro, alias Nana Agradaa if found culpable.

This follows the arrest of Nana Agradaa over allegations that she orchestrated a money-doubling scheme that defrauded her congregants.

The General Secretary of the Ghana Charismatic Bishops’ Conference, Rev. Kwesi Deh, believes that law enforcement agencies must act to bring such unlawful actions in the name of God to an end.

“It is possible for people in the name of religion to commit crime and fraud. Thank God Ghana is a very civilised society and there are laws governing all these crimes. Therefore, I think that the laws should deal with this issue,” he said in an interview on Citi FM.

The Ghana Charismatic Bishops Conference further kicked against calls for the regulation of Churches and their activities in the country.

“Churches in this country are the most orderly set. Yes, there are miscreants. Also, churches are not afraid of regulation, it is the type of regulation that is being talked about that we are against. Many churches are registered. What we are against are laws that will define the practice of things.

“If someone involves in a money-doubling scam, that should not bring up the issue of regulation of churches. It is not a religious action in the first place.”