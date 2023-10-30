Ice is not just for keeping beverages cool; it has a multitude of surprising uses around the house.

From culinary hacks to household remedies, here are ten innovative ways to utilize ice in your daily routines:

Stain removal

Rubbing an ice cube over fresh stains, such as those from coffee, wine, or chewing gum, can help solidify the substance, making it easier to scrape or blot away.

Facial treatment

Wrap ice cubes in a cloth and gently massage them on your face to reduce puffiness, soothe irritated skin, and minimize the appearance of pores, leaving you with a refreshing glow.

Watering plants

Place a large ice cube in the soil of potted plants to provide a slow and steady water supply, preventing overwatering and ensuring optimal hydration for your green companions.

Furniture indentations

Erase unsightly dents left by heavy furniture on carpeted floors by simply letting an ice cube melt over the affected area, allowing the carpet fibers to gradually absorb the moisture and regain their original texture.

Butterfly repairs

Repair minor tears in fabric by gliding an ice cube over the damaged area, causing the fibres to contract and close the gap, temporarily mending the fabric until proper repairs can be made.

Cooking aid

Use ice to chill dough quickly, preventing butter from melting and ensuring that your baked goods maintain their desired texture and consistency.

Removing chewing gum

Freeze chewing gum adhered to clothing or hair with an ice cube, making it brittle and easier to scrape off without leaving behind residue.

Leather care

Rub an ice cube over small scuffs and scratches on leather to help reduce their appearance, revitalizing the material and restoring its smooth texture.

Floral arrangements

Preserve the freshness of cut flowers by placing them in a vase with ice-cold water, extending their lifespan and keeping them vibrant for longer periods.

First aid

Apply ice to minor burns, insect bites, or bruises to reduce swelling, alleviate pain, and promote faster healing, providing instant relief and comfort.