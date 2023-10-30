Medeama Sporting Club will now play their CAF Champions League group stage home games at the Baba Yara Stadium in the Ashanti Regional capital, Kumasi.

The Ghana Premier League champions played their preliminary games at the Cape Coast Stadium.

However, after recent inspection by CAF’s team, the Cape Coast Stadium has been described unfit to host senior international matches.

Consequently, the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi is now the only approved venue in Ghana for hosting such games, including CAF inter-club group stage matches.

Having been housed in Group D of the competition, Medeama will compete against defending champions Al Ahly SC, Algerian champions CR Belouizdad, and Tanzanian giants Young Africans.

Their initial group match will be played in Cairo against Al Ahly, and host Belouizdad at the Baba Yara Stadium in the second round.

Subsequent home games will see them face Young Africans and Al Ahly in that order.

The CAF Champions League group stage matches are scheduled to commence on November 25 and 26, 2023, and conclude on March 1 and 2, 2024.

Medeama is hopeful that the support of Kumasi-based fans will have a significant impact on their inaugural campaign in Africa’s premier club competition.

It is the first time the Yellow and Mavue will be playing in the CAF Champions League group phase.