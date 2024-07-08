The Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) has extended the deadline for the submission of entries for the 28th GJA Media Awards to Sunday, July 14, 2024.

The submission of entries for the awards was opened on Monday, June 10, 2024 and was scheduled to close on Sunday, July 7, 2024.

However, the National Executive has extended the deadline for one week, after which no further extension will be extended.

Only members of the GJA in good standing are eligible to participate in the awards and are required to submit works published in 2023.

Entries are to be submitted strictly online, and the address for the platform for the submission is: https://portal.gjaghana.org

In an earlier press statement, the General Secretary for the GJA, Kofi Yeboah said “This year’s GJA Media Awards will also climax activities marking the 75th Anniversary of the Association and so it promises to be grand”.

Find details of the entry requirements and rules below: