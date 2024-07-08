The Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) has extended the deadline for the submission of entries for the 28th GJA Media Awards to Sunday, July 14, 2024.
The submission of entries for the awards was opened on Monday, June 10, 2024 and was scheduled to close on Sunday, July 7, 2024.
However, the National Executive has extended the deadline for one week, after which no further extension will be extended.
Only members of the GJA in good standing are eligible to participate in the awards and are required to submit works published in 2023.
Entries are to be submitted strictly online, and the address for the platform for the submission is: https://portal.gjaghana.org
In an earlier press statement, the General Secretary for the GJA, Kofi Yeboah said “This year’s GJA Media Awards will also climax activities marking the 75th Anniversary of the Association and so it promises to be grand”.
Find details of the entry requirements and rules below:
- The competition is open to members in good standing who are working in the print (including news agency), electronic and online media in Ghana.
- Members of the National Executive and the GJA Media Awards Committee are not eligible to contest.
- Entries should cover works published from January1, 2023 to December 31, 2023.
- Entrants may submit entries for a maximum of two award divisions, and not more than two published works should be submitted for each award division.
- However, one work shall not be entered in more than one award division.
- Entrants should submit clear, original published work of each entry.
- Entrants must upload a clear passport size photo for their entries.
- Student journalists must upload a scanned copy of their Student ID Card for their entries.
- Entrants are advised to secure strong Internet connection to ensure easy and fast uploading of entries.
- Entries are open from June 10, 2024 to Sunday, July 7, 2024 (1159hrs).
- Entries/Nominations should be titled ‘GJA MEDIA AWARDS 2024’
- The GJA is NOT bound to give an award in a division if it does not merit one.
- The Awards Committee shall select the overall best story from the various awards divisions for consideration by the National Executive as winner of the P. A. V. Ansah Journalist of the Year; Best Female Journalist of the Year; Komla Dumor Most Promising Journalist of the Year, and Best Student Journalist of the Year.
