The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has congratulated Multimedia’s Erastus Asare Donkor for emerging as the P.A.V Ansah Journalist of the Year at the 27th Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) Awards.

In addition, Mr Asare Donkor, who is an Assisting News Editor, also received an award for the Best Reporter on Illegal Mining.

The award was for his exceptional reports and documentaries on ‘galamsey’ and its effects on the country’s human and natural resources.

The National Communications Officer, Sammy Gyamfi took to Facebook to eulogise Mr Donkor following the event which was held on Sunday.

On behalf of the NDC, Sammy Gyamfi described Erastus as a standard-bearer and urged him to continue his good works.

“Undoubtedly, this award will motivate and encourage him and others like him to sustain the fight to protect and preserve our environment, from wanton destruction by a few greedy persons,” he wrote.

He stated that, the award is a testament to Erastus’ relentless devotion to the fight against illegal mining and its debilitating impact on Ghana’s environment.

“At the very peril of his life and sometimes in the face of intimidation from the powers that be, Erastus Asare Donkor took his lenses into various forest reserves and hard-to-reach places to expose the underbelly of the galamsey menace that has assumed alarming proportions under the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia administration,” he added.

