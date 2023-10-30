The Multimedia Group’s Erastus Asare Donkor has been crowned the P.A.V Ansah Journalist of the Year at the 27th Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) Awards.

Mr Donkor, who is a journalist with JoyFM, JoyNews and Luv FM, all subsidiaries of The Multimedia Group, was crowned at the event which took place on Sunday at the Accra International Conference Centre.

The award was presented to him by the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Jean Mensa.

On the night, Eratus Asare Donkor also received the Best Reporter on Illegal Mining. The award was for his exceptional reports and documentaries on galamsey and its effects on the country’s human and natural resources.

Speaking at the event, Mr Donkor thanked his colleagues “who sacrifice their lives every day with me” and the team at The Multimedia Group for the support.

“I stand before you today deeply honoured and proudly humble to receive this national award for investigative journalism. It is a recognition not just of my work but a testament to the power of responsible journalism in our society. For too long we have witnessed the devastating effects of irresponsible mining in Ghana, a nation rich in natural resources and even richer in potential.”

“Our investigation driven by a commitment to truth and justice has uncovered the harsh reality of illegal mining…The legacy of irresponsible mining, is not environmental degradation, it is a tale of shattered dreams, lost livelihoods and lives forever scarred. We as journalists bear a profound responsibility to be the voice of the voiceless, and shine lights on shadows that threaten our nation’s future,” Mr Donkor said.

Meanwhile, The Multimedia Group grabbed seven more awards on the night.

Collincia Ayifa was awarded Student Journalist, while your most authoritative news analysis platform Newsfile also won an award.

Again, Emma Davis took home the Business and Economic Reporter of the year.

Also, Emmanuel Dzivenu won the award for Disability reporting and Neta Kris Abiana Parsram won the Komla Dumor Most Promising Journalist of the Year award.

Lastly, Francisca Enchil won the Female Journalist of the Year award while Eric Mensah-Ayettey, formerly of MyJoyOnline, took home the Columnist of the Year award.

Erastus Asare Donkor’s other awards

A fortnight ago, Asare Donkor also received the PAV Ansah Communication Award at the 2023 EMY Africa Awards. The PAV Ansah Communicator Award recognises a communication professional who is an opinion leader with the most positive outreach, and an inspirator with the most influence.

Mr Asare Donkor pitched the award for his investigative report “Destruction for Gold” on the devastation caused by illegal mining [galamsey] in the country.

Erastus has won many awards in his sterling media career with Ghana’s leading media conglomerate, the Multimedia Group Limited.

In July this year, he was awarded with the Environmental Sustainability Personality of the Year by the Department of Planning at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology.

The honour was in appreciation of his consistent dedication and commitment to protecting Ghana’s natural environment through his work.

Also in June of 2023, his exceptional journalism in reporting human rights, environment and irresponsible mining, was recognised by the Ashanti Regional branch of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA).

In June 2023, he was also shortlisted for an international recognition by the Covering Climate Now Journalism Award. This was also for his “Destruction For Gold” documentary.

In October 2022, when the Chartered Institute of Marketing Ghana (CIMG) at its Annual Marketing Performance Awards in Accra recognised the Multimedia Group Limited for its quality of work demonstrated over the years, it also honoured Erastus Asare Donkor for the same ‘Destruction for Gold’ documentary.