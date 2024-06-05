President of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA), Albert Kwabena Dwumfour has urged media practitioners not to politicise discussions on Ghana’s nuclear power project.

He said practitioners should provide balanced and accurate reportage on the subject and lead campaigns to ensure that the country’s first nuclear power plant was established, irrespective of which government “comes to power”.

Mr Dwumfour was speaking at the opening of a media workshop organised by Nuclear Power Ghana (NPG) in collaboration with the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA), Ghana News Agency (GNA) and Private and Online Newspaper Publishers Association (PRINPAG) on the theme: “Media support for Ghana’s Nuclear Project: The Journey so far”.

Stressing the importance of public education, he said media practitioners should highlight the benefits of nuclear power instead of the “myth and fear” associated with the project.

“It is time for us to educate the public on the vital role nuclear power plays in our transition to a low carbon future…our growing population and economy demand reliable and sustainable energy sources and nuclear power is the way to go because it offers clean and efficient solution.

“Let us move away from politicising everything…We should start a campaign which is sustainable. The nuclear power project must not be politicised…any government that comes should ensure that this project is sustained in the interest of citizens,” the GJA President stated.

Mr Dwumfour expressed the association’s support for the country’s nuclear project and urged practitioners to collaborate and “harness the power of media for sustainable energy future for Ghana,” adding that discussions on nuclear power had become “more relevant” as the country dealt with issues of energy security.

Dr Stephen Yamoah, Executive Director of Nuclear Power Ghana (NPG), highlighted efforts towards the implementation of Ghana’s nuclear power project.

He said two “major agreements” had been reached but NPG had yet to sign a contract with any vendor for the project.

The arrangements, he explained, included “a corporation and framework agreement” between NPG and the China National Nuclear Corporation Overseas Limited “for the construction of a large reactor project and upgrading Ghana’s grid infrastructure to accommodate additional power generated and ensure efficient distribution across the country”.

Dr Yamoah said a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Ghana through the Atomic Energy Commission (GAEC) and the United States to establish “a regional welding certification programme” and a “NuScale Exploration Centre” at GAEC had also been signed.

“The regional welding certification initiative aims to establish a comprehensive training programme to equip Ghanaian technicians with specialised skills in welding and prepare them for the demand of Ghana’s nuclear power construction project.

“The new scale exploration centre will offer hands-on training for future nuclear operators and engineers, including the maintenance team and it will also position Ghana as a regional hub for nuclear education and training to support safe and secure civil nuclear deployments in Africa,”he noted.

The Executive Director described the agreements signed as “a testament to the trust and confidence in Ghana’s nuclear power efforts and the country’s good relations with the vendors,” and thanked the media for constant awareness of the nuclear project.

Mr Albert Kofi Owusu, General Manager, GNA, said continuous training on nuclear energy was relevant as the media played a crucial role in national development.

He observed that reportage on nuclear energy had improved over the years, however, the media needed to intensify education as sections of the public remained skeptical about the country’s nuclear project.

He encouraged practitioners to “speak objectively” about the nuclear project and continue to seek knowledge on nuclear.