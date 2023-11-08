The Member of Parliament for Buem Constituency, Kofi Adams says the National Democratic Congress (NDC) will not be complacent ahead of the 2024 general election.

Mr. Adams says this will be despite the poor records of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and it’s flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

Speaking on the JoyNews AM Show, the former National Organiser of the NDC said while his party’s flagbearer can be trusted to deliver on promises made to Ghanaians, the NPP has developed the cunning ability of packaging rags and selling same to Ghanaians.

He explained that his party will have to educate the electorates on how government policies directly affect them.

“NDC has a leader in whom you can trust. A leader that has delivered and will continue to deliver not one who starts to talk and gives you the opposite.

“Economy is key but we are not going to be complacent. Indeed we have to explain everything to the people for them to have a very good understanding how government decisions affect them directly and how government’s refusal to pay contractors is affecting that person all the way down there.

“We know we are dealing with a candidate and a party who knows how to package rags, package it so nicely and seal it so well that they will sell it to you as gold, only to reach home and realise that you have bought rags.

“But you may be holding the real gold but because you did not package it well, people will be passing by you and rejecting what you are holding,” he emphasised.

Mr. Adams was optimistic the 2024 election was going to be decided by comparing the track records of the two leading parties in the country.

“Unemployment was recording about 8.4% under the NDC, today, it is 14% and youth employment is even worse, 42%. Why do you think people are using all kinds of unorthodox means to leave the country. And in all this poor performance we have had a lot of things happening in their favor.

“Bank of Ghana alone funded them over 45 billion in 2022, they gave them free money while zero was given to NDC in 2016.

“So with Bawumia it is not going to be a problem since it will be comparison of records.”

The assertion by the NDC MP follows the election of Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as flagbearer of the governing NPP.

Out of approximately 210,000 delegates, Dr Bawumia secured 118,210 votes, while his closest contender, MP for Assin Central, Ken Agyapong, received 71,996 votes.

With his victory, Dr Bawumia will face ex-President John Dramani Mahama, who secured the endorsement of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) earlier in the year.

