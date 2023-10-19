The Member of Parliament (MP) for Buem constituency, Kofi Adams, has described the inter-ministerial committee set up over the Akosombo dam spillage as knee-jerk.

Mr Adams on Asempa FM Ekosii Sen said the government should have critically examined the situation before setting up the committee.

According to him, the exclusion of two key ministries from the committee clearly shows it was not well thought through.

“The Health and Gender Ministers who are key and should have been part of the committee have been excluded, yet the government says they are working, so what exactly are we doing? This only shows there is a lack of preparation and the government has failed,” he said.

In response to the havoc caused by the spillage, a 13-member inter-ministerial committee chaired by Chief of Staff, Frema Osei Opare has been formed to coordinate government efforts in providing assistance to victims and managing the aftermath of the disaster.

However, the Ghana Medical Association (GMA) has raised similar concerns over the absence of the Minister of Health from the committee.

The Association emphasised that the provision of emergency healthcare and support, prevention of potential outbreaks of water-borne diseases, effective risk communication, and ensuring the continuity of essential health services are fundamental components of a response to a disaster of this nature.

They have therefore called on the government to urgently rectify this oversight and include the Minister of Health in the committee to ensure a comprehensive and effective response to the ongoing crisis.

