The government has announced the allocation of $40 million of World Bank funding to farmers who have lost their farmlands due to the Akosombo dam spillage.

The Minister for Food and Agriculture, Bryan Acheampong, announced the package on Wednesday as he commiserated with the victims.

He was speaking at the launch of the Youth in Agriculture initiative under the job module of the Youth Employment Agency.

The Agric Minister, who doubles as Member of Parliament for Abetifi, stated the money will help the hardest-hit farmers rebuild their standard of living.

“To our friends, brothers, and family on the Volta and eastern stretch of the Akosombo Dam’s path, we have all witnessed the devastation as a result of the necessary action the VRA had to take to save the Akosombo Dam. As a result, several farmers have been affected, and a lot of them have had their crops completely wiped out.

I have directed that, due to this emergency, $40 million of the World Bank-funded Food Systems Resilience Programme be restructured to restore farmers whose farms have been wiped out due to the necessary action taken by the VRA to save us all,” he announced.

This follows the visit of President Akufo-Addo to the area to commiserate with the victims on Monday.

Meanwhile, a 13-member inter-ministerial committee chaired by Chief of Staff, Frema Osei Opare has been set up to coordinate responses to ameliorate the hardships of the victims.

