Founder and leader of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG), Kofi Akpaloo, has called for the dismissal of the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Volta River Authority (VRA).

This, according to him, is because he failed to safeguard the welfare of residents who have been affected by the spillage of the Akosombo dam.

He made these remarks on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Wednesday, stating the Energy Minister must also not be left off the hook.

“Heads must roll, and the VRA boss should have resigned by now. In any serious jurisdiction, the Energy Minister should have also resigned. Look at the devastation caused to people. They cannot tell us they didn’t know they would spill this amount of water to have put in place proactive measures. Protecting the dam doesn’t mean people should suffer,” he fumed.

Mr Akpaloo emphasised that it is time people were held responsible for their actions to serve as a deterrent.

“We are just not responsible people because VRA should have prepared way ahead of time when they realised the consistent rain was increasing the water volume,” he stated.

However, he said he was grateful to God that no lives have been lost despite the loss of properties and sources of livelihood.

Background

VRA has been in the news in the past few days after the spillways of the Akosombo Dam were opened and its waters were directed downstream.

The havoc trailing the safety measure has so far proven incalculable.

The spillage of excess water commenced on September 15, due to rising levels of the Akosombo and Kpong hydro dams.

Currently, residents in nine districts along the Lower Volta Basin are devastated due t o the floods as inhabitants are caught up in an unrelenting humanitarian crisis.

Thousands of people living in the South, Central, and North Tongu districts of the Volta Region have been displaced, along with the loss of property running into millions of cedis.

