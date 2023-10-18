Former President John Mahama has joined calls on government to declare a state of emergency in communities affected by the Akosombo dam spillage.

According to him, the scope and scale of the flooding of communities along the Volta River is bigger than the crippled economy can bear.

The 2024 flagbearer of National Democratic Congress (NDC) made the comment in a Facebook post.

Mr Mahama also called on the government to request relief assistance from bilateral and multilateral partners immediately.

There have been calls for a state of emergency to be declared in the flood-induced communities as the National Disaster Management Organization (NaDMO), Ghana Armed Forces continue their rescue mission.

At a press conference on Tuesday, the General Superintendent of the Assemblies of God Church, Rev Stephen Wengam, urged government to immediately declare a state of emergency.

The church also pledged GH₵20,000 donation and relief items to the victims in their own small way.

Their call was endorsed by the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT) following a proposal by Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa. In his view, it will draw the necessary attention to residents affected by the spillage of the Akosombo Dam.

Over 20,000 people have been displaced by the dam spillage which was started last month with millions of properties damaged.

