The Volta River Authority (VRA) has indicated that it would not increase the level of spillage of water in the Akosombo Dam.

It has, however, advised that people living in lowland areas along the lower Volta should move to higher grounds, to ensure their safety.

Speaking at a briefing in Mepe on Monday, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of VRA in charge of Engineering and Operations, Ing. Edward Kenzo acknowledged that the water level in the Akosombo Dam remains significantly high.

“The dam rise as of 3 days ago was about 0.1214 as against 0.05 which indicates that the water is reducing. But as we speak today, we are above the normal operation level of the dam. Today’s level is 277.29, and the maximum operation level of the dam is 277.5, so we are left with 0.21 to achieve that maximum alarming operational level for the dam. Which means that, if it stays there for a very long time, the integrity of the dam is at stake”, he said.

He however, assured the Authority would not increase the level of the spillage as it ensures the safety of the Akosombo Dam and people living along the Lower Volta.

He asserted that increasing the spillage would worsen the flooding incidents in the South Tongu District, adding that the Sogakofe bridge could be submerged.

“Spillage by a foot may end up wiping the bridge away and we do not want that to happen. So we are doing everything in our power to make sure that we save the dam and the community, at least not to bring in more hardship to our people”, he said.

Hundreds of households in 9 districts in 3 regions have been flooded by water spilled from the Akosombo dam to safeguard the integrity of the dam that produces electricity for Ghana and some parts of West Africa.

6,000 residents out of the 26,000 displaced have been evacuated to safe havens to serve as their temporary homes, while the rest 20,000 are living with relatives and other places they deem fit.

The majority of victims in the North Tongu District, which is the hardest hit – are being housed in classrooms at the St Kizito Senior High School which has poor living conditions.

President Akufo-Addo during a visit promised a stakeholder approach towards ensuring that the victims are well catered for in these trying times.

