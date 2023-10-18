A few weeks after the spillways of the Akosombo Dam were opened and its waters directed downstream, the havoc trailing the safety measure has so far proven incalculable.

Thousands of people living along the Lower Volta Basin have been displaced, along with the loss of property running into millions of cedis.

The Volta River Authority (VRA) commenced the spillage of excess water on September 15, due to rising levels of the Akosombo and Kpong hydro dams.

Currently, nine districts find themselves reeling under the fury of the racing spillage, their inhabitants caught up in an unrelenting humanitarian crisis. The heart-wrenching tales emerge from the South, Central, and North Tongu districts of the Volta Region, where the devastation knows no bounds.

The once vibrant communities of Battor, Tefle, Mepe, Sogakope, Adidome, and Anlo have been submerged, their existence nearly swallowed by the unrelenting waters.

Thousands are self-evacuating to safety as NADMO and other security agencies join in the rescue efforts.

Emergency services have been deployed to assist victims, while stakeholders, government and humanitarian entities send donations to ameliorate hardships of the people.

The Sogakope Bridge is at risk of getting flooded as a result of the spillage.

Floodwaters from the ongoing spillage have climbed up to almost the top of the pillars of the 650m-long fixture.

While the current inflow to the reservoir is pegged at 400,000 cubic feet of water per second, the authority says it is spilling just about 183,000 cubic feet of water, and they cannot ascertain when the spilling exercise will be over.

Find more sights and sounds below: