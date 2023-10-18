The Ghana Meteorological Agency has said it did not mislead the Volta River Authority (VRA) following the Akosombo and Kpong dams spillage.

This is in reaction to Public Relations Officer (PRO) of VRA, Samuel Fletcher who blamed the Ghana Meteorological Service for the devastation the spillage of the dams has caused.

According to him, the agency misled them with its predictions on the rainfall and drought patterns for the year.

In a rebuttal, Ghana Meteo in a statement dated October 17, said it has consistently cautioned the public about heavy rains.

“While we sympathize with the unfortunate situation of the dam spillage, we wish to clarify that the Ghana Meteorological Agency cannot be faulted or alleged to have misled the VRA in this matter,” the statement read.

The agency classified VRA’s assertions as palpable falsehood.

“We wish to put on record that the comment by the PRO of the VRA is false, unfortunate and a sharp deviation from the existing relationship between the agency and the authority,” the statement added.

The agency also pointed out that it has provided various services to the VRA regularly and updated through the relevant dissemination channels and platforms this year.

Ghana Meteo reiterated its commitment to ensuring the safety of Ghanaians.

ALSO READ: