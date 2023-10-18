Tunde Folawiyo, a distinguished Nigerian businessman, has joined the Global Black Impact Summit (GBIS) (www.GlobalBlackImpact.com) as a featured speaker. Taking place from November 30 to December 1, 2023, in Dubai, GBIS aims to promote Black excellence while uniting the global Black community. As a speaker, Folawiyo will share his insights into strategies to increase investment in Black entrepreneurs and businesses.

Centered around the theme, ‘Black Excellence: Unleashing Unexplored Potential for Global Unity’, GBIS 2023 aims to celebrate and spotlight the remarkable potential of the Black community in propelling global growth. With an unwavering commitment to the economic and educational advancement of Nigeria, Folawiyo stands as an exemplary leader and one of the most successful entrepreneurs within the global Black community.

Folawiyo serves as Chairman of the renowned Nigerian conglomerate Yinka Folawiyo Group, which operates across diverse sectors such as energy, agriculture, shipping and real estate. He also represents a Director of MTN Nigeria, a major telecommunications platform. His influential presence in the country has been a driving force in shaping the Nigerian corporate landscape and fostering the growth of the Nigerian economy. Moreover, he has played a pivotal role in advancing opportunities for Nigerian-based entrepreneurs through employment, skills development and mentorship.

Meanwhile, through the Tunde Folawiyo Foundation – a charitable organization -, he has made substantial contributions to various charitable causes, particularly in the realms of education and healthcare in Nigeria. His philanthropic endeavors have significantly enhanced the lives of countless Nigerians.

Folawiyo’s participation at GBIS 2023 marks a significant milestone, poised to revolutionize conversations surrounding the untapped potential of the Black community, He continues to make great strides towards fostering and investing in the business leaders of tomorrow by promoting global unity and creating economic opportunities. His insights promise to be a catalyst for transformative dialogue, shaping the future landscape of global collaboration and unity.

About the GBIS 2023 Summit:

Organized by Energy Capital&Power, the GBIS is an annual event that seeks to celebrate the achievements of the Black community, promote excellence and explore untapped potential across various fields. This year’s summit is set to be a transformative experience, featuring influential speakers, engaging panel discussions, and networking opportunities that empower attendees to reach new heights.