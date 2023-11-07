The Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has said the flagbearer John Mahama is on any day willing to debate Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

Johnson Asiedu Nketia acknowledged that a presidential debate will be interesting.

However, he has stated the debate will only happen if Dr Bawumia is able to answer questions about unfulfilled promises.

General Mosquito as he is popularly known said this on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem Tuesday.

“The debate should be within the NPP because we expect him to provide some answers to Ghanaians on the mouth-watering promises they gave but haven’t fulfilled then he can meet Mahama for a debate,” he said.

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) General Secretary, Justin Frimpong Kodua threw a challenge to the former President for a debate on the performance record of their respective governments, especially on infrastructural development.

This was on the back of Dr Bawumia’s election as the NPP flagbearer last Saturday.

Mr Kodua was poised that a comparison of records of both administrations will give a clear assessment of who had done more for the country.

He said the Akufo-Addo government has embarked on numerous programmes which have changed the lives of many Ghanaians.

