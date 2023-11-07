Ghanaian actor, Lil Win has delighted his fans with a video posted on TikTok, showcasing his unconventional breakfast routine.

The actor was caught on camera dipping a piece of bread into a cup of tea before taking a bite.

In the video, Lil Win appeared to be enjoying his morning meal, seemingly unfazed by his peculiar eating style.

He submerged his bread into the tea, savoring the combination, much to the amusement of a young man who recorded the scene.

The videographer couldn’t help but giggle and playfully tease the actor for his one-of-a-kind approach to breakfast.

Lil Win, on the other hand, remained undisturbed and enjoyed his meal in his own distinctive manner.

The video quickly gained traction on TikTok, causing reactions from fans of the popular actor.

Watch video below