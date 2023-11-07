Chef, Hilda Baci has gracefully extended her congratulations to Alan Fisher, who dethroned her as the Guinness World Record holder for the longest cooking marathon (individual),

In a heartfelt post, Hilda expressed her admiration for Alan Fisher’s incredible accomplishment, acknowledging the immense feat he achieved with a time of 119 hours and 57 minutes.

She conveyed her best wishes to him as the new world record holder and wished him well in all his endeavours.

Alan Fisher takes over from Hilda after nearly five months of attaining the feat.

She also dethroned Lata Tondon (India) who cooked for an impressive 87 hours 45 minutes in 2019.

