Gospel music sensation, Esther Smith has once again stunned the world with her timeless beauty, leaving social media abuzz with her latest photos.

The over 50-year-old veteran musician appears to be aging backward, and her recent pictures are causing quite a stir online.

The captivating photos showcase Esther Smith elegantly donning a beautiful white dress that complements her black beauty.

Her youthful and age-defying look has left fans in awe.

Esther Smith has been living in the United States of America (USA) since reaching the pinnacle of her music career.




