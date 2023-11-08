A leading member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the Board Chairman for the Public Procurement Authority, Professor Ameyaw Akumfi, has urged the NPP not to focus exclusively on selecting a running mate from the Ashanti Region.

This advice comes in the wake of Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s election as the party’s flagbearer.

There have been rumours suggesting that the party may choose its running mate from the Ashanti Region because Dr. Bawumia hails from the northern part of the country.

But the former Education Minister believes the party should seek a candidate who can attract votes irrespective of their regional background.

Ameyaw Akumfi, in an interview with Citi News said the Vice President should have the opportunity to conduct his own search for a running mate rather than being imposed with one.

“We should allow the flagbearer to conduct his own search, while, of course, consulting. However, we need to focus on securing votes, and therefore, let’s evaluate individuals based on their merits. I don’t want us to insist that the running mate must come from a specific region. For instance, have the Nalerigu to Cheriponi roads been asphalted simply because we have a vice president from that part of the country? Gaining Ashanti votes is not solely dependent on having an Ashanti running mate; it’s about delivering for Ashantis.”

Prof Ameyaw Akumfi stressed the need to prioritize securing votes for the party in the upcoming 2024 election rather than selecting a running mate from the Ashanti region.

“Given the current circumstances, we should choose someone who can help us secure votes, and that is our top priority at this moment” he added.