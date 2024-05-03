A member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Council of Elders, Christopher Ameyaw-Akumfi, has warned that the party’s existence could be at stake if internal divisions persist ahead of the December general elections.

He stressed the critical need for unity in the party and expressed apprehension over the potential detrimental effects of unresolved internal conflicts on the party’s electoral fortunes.

Mr. Ameyaw-Akumfi’s advice comes after NPP National Chairman, Stephen Ntim pledged to reach out to former Member of Parliament for Ejisu, Kwabena Owusu Aduomi who contested an election against the party.

Supporting Mr. Ntim’s gesture, he proposed that such reconciliation efforts should have commenced immediately after the party’s presidential and parliamentary elections.

“I was touched by the statement from our national chairman about his resolve to reach out to Aduomi. I feel these reconciliation efforts could have been done long ago, especially during the aftermath of the presidential and parliamentary elections, but it is not too late. The writing is on the wall. NPP needs to unite or perish” he said in an interview with Techiman-based Asta FM on Wednesday, May 1.

Mr. Aduomi, who had raised concerns about the delegates’ album, opted to contest as an independent candidate.

He gave the NPP candidate, Kwabena Boateng a run for his money though he ultimately emerged victorious.