The new Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) CEO, Joseph Abuabu Dadzie starts work today after his appointment by President Akufo-Addo on April 4.

He takes over from Opoku-Ahweeneh Danquah whose term of office ended on April 26, 2024.

Until his appointment, Mr Dadzie was GNPC’s Deputy Chief Executive responsible for Commerce, Strategy & Business Development.

Before this, he was the Corporation’s General Manager, Commercial from June 2017 to August 2020.

Mr. Dadzie is an accomplished Financial and Management Executive with over 25 years of experience at various executive and senior management levels in five organizations spanning energy, oil and gas, telecommunications, and banking.

He has had diverse industry experience in finance, corporate management, governance, strategic planning, and leadership.

Between April 2013 and August 2015, he was Chief Operating/Finance Officer for Surfline Communications Limited and from September 2008 to March 2013, he was Chief Finance Officer for Woodfields Energy Resources.

From 2003 to 2008, he worked with Standard Chartered Bank as a Senior Manager (Financial Institutions), Head of Large Corporates & Parastatals, and later Director of Commodity Corporations.

Mr. Dadzie has served as a member of the Board of Directors of four institutions in banking, energy, and financial services.

His international exposure includes working attachments with Codi International BV (Netherlands), New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX), Societe Generale (Paris la Defense), Total Petroleum Services (London and Paris la Defense), and the UBS Trading floor (Stamford Connecticut in USA).

Mr Dadzie holds a Master’s degree in Business Administration (Finance) as well as a Master of Science degree in General Management, both from Nyenrode Business Universiteit, Breukelen, Netherlands.

He also holds a Bachelor of Science (Hons) in Chemical Engineering from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science & Technology.

While arrangements are being made for Mr Joseph Dadzie to meet with all stakeholders in the coming months, we would be grateful if you would kindly accord him the same courtesies and support you extended to his predecessor.

