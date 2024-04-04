President Nana Akufo-Addo has appointed Joseph Abuabu Dadzie as the acting Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC).

Mr Dadzie takes over from Opoku-Ahweneeh Danquah who assumed office in April 2022.

Prior to his appointment, Mr Dadzie was the Deputy GNPC Chief Executive (DCE) in charge of Commerce, Strategy, and Business Development.

His appointment was announced in a letter by the Executive Secretary to the President, Nana Asante Bediatuo.

“Pursuant to Section 10 (2) of the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation Act, 1983 (P.N.D.C.L. 64), I am pleased to inform you that the President has appointed you to act as the Chief Executive of Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (the “Corporation”) pending receipt of the required advice of the honourable Minister for Energy, given in consultation with the Public Services Commission” the letter dated Wednesday, 3 April 2024 read in parts.

Per the letter, the appointment takes effect from May 2, 2024.

“I take this opportunity to congratulate you formally on your appointment Kindly indicate your acceptance or otherwise of this appointment, within 14 days of receipt of this letter Please accept the President’s best wishes,” the letter added.

Profile of Mr Dadzie

Mr. Dadzie is a Banker, Energy, and Communication Expert. He holds an MBA (Finance) and MSc (General Management) from Nyenrode Business Universiteit, Netherlands, as well as a BSc (Chemical Engineering) from KNUST, Ghana.

As a Banker, he worked as Director (Commodity Corporate), Head (Large Local Corporate & Parastatals), and Senior Manager (Financial Institution) all with Standard Chartered Bank.

In communication, he was the Chief Operating/Finance Officer for Surfline Communication Limited Over the years, he has worked in the energy sector as an Assistant Operations Officer with TOR, Market Research Analyst with GNPC, and CFO with Woodfields Energy Resources.

