The 31-year-old was sensational as he picked apart the Bronze Bomber, who was left furious after his corner threw in the towel.

But it was Fury licking his rival’s claret in the sixth that had fans on social media buzzing after the bizarre move.

One viewer tweeted: “Before the fight FURY said he will taste wilder’s blood, at round 6 with wilder’s eyes swollen, lips busted and ears bleeding, Fury brought out his tongue and tasted wilder’s blood! THE BEAST 😂😂.”

Another, referencing Fury’s rendition of American Pie after the fight, said: “Not only did Tyson Fury have time to lick Wilder blood, he also had time to do a mini concert. Wilder is fuming.”

American Wilder, 34, said in the build up to the bout: “The cut that Fury got in the last fight is going to play a big factor in this fight.

“I heard it got reopened in sparring, that’s why he was wearing the hoodie and the shades at the press conference.”