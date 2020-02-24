The Minister of State in-charge of Public Procurement, Sarah Adwoa Safo, has justified the decision by the Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFund) to award her a scholarship.

She explained that, the training programme at Harvard Kennedy School in the United States of America in 2014 empowered her to serve her constituents and discharge her duties in Parliament efficiently.

“The purpose of my scholarship was to attend a programme at the Harvard Kennedy School to enable me to serve my constituents, Parliament and nation better,” she added.

The Dome-Kwabenya Member of Parliament (MP) has been lampooned for seeking sponsorship to an educational trip she could afford.

Given her position and background, her critics argue that, her conduct blocked needy but brilliant students who needed the GETFund scholarship.

But, reacting to the criticisms, Hon. Safo said the tone of media publications on the matter, smacked of an attempt to smear her reputation as an MP for Dome Kwabenya.

She said the “tone of the said publication was erroneous and smacks of an attempt to smear my reputation as a Member of Parliament and Minister of State and box me into a self-serving public official.”



Madam Safo, who is also the Deputy Majority Leader of Parliament, urged the public to “disregard the said publication and treat it with the contempt it deserves.”