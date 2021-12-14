A three-day-old baby boy has been found alive on a refuse dump at Sefwi Asem Nyinaa Krom, a farming community in the Bia East District of the Western North Region.

The abandoned infant was discovered by some primary school pupils who were running after a ball around the site.

Adom News’ Augustine Boah was informed that the pupils heard the cry of the baby emanating from a ‘Ghana must go’ sack and proceeded to inform some elders.

One of the elders, Kwabena Labi, confirmed the account of the pupils and consequently alerted some community nurses to come to their aid.

A search in the sack revealed the fully clothed baby lying inside a box with a single handkerchief wrapped around her neck.

Nurses say the condition of the child indicates it had been left in that position for a while.