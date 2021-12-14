The National Lottery Authority (NLA) has disbursed over GHS5 million to all Partner Banks for payment of unpaid lotto wins, a statement from the Management of the Authority has said.

The release, according to the statement, constitutes the first tranche as the NLA affirms its commitment to clearing all arrears within the next few weeks.

The NLA has seen some positive development under Sammy Awuku since he became Director-General of the Authority.

The consummate politician has, against all odds, succeeded in largely eliminating the political partisan game that had engulfed the Authority prior to his reign.

He has also strategically fortified the ‘good causes’ arm of the Authority, supporting sports and other national activities to positively impact the NLA’s image.

With the release of over GHS5 million for payment of wins in arrears, the NLA’s image can only get enhanced further.

Below is the full statement as released by the Authority:

PRESS RELEASE

PAYMENT OF OUTSTANDING LOTTO WINS

The National Lottery Authority (NLA) wishes to announce to the general public, its cherished patrons and all stakeholders that it has begun paying all outstanding lotto wins.

NLA would like to thank its cherished patrons and stakeholders for keeping faith with the Authority.

The Authority remains committed to its mandate to create moments of hope and happiness through exciting lottery games and to generate revenue for national development.

For further enquiries, kindly call the customer service helplines on 0266-087-966 or 0266-087-946.

NLA, Development Through Games.

SIGNED

MANAGEMENT