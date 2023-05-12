Lawyer and former MP for Tamale Central, Inusah Fuseini, says NDC flagbearer hopeful, Dr Kwabena Duffuor, has destroyed any possible chance he had to lead the party by filing for an injunction.

According to Mr Fuseini, delegates are furious about the action as they consider it an act that had the potential to put the party’s primaries on hold.

“After this action, you don’t need to look far to see that he’s destroyed any remote chance that he had to lead the party,” he stated while speaking on JoyNews’ AM Show on Friday.

Prior to the elections, Dr Duffuor filed a suit against the party’s primaries on the claim that his team had identified some discrepancies in the party’s voters’ register that were to be used for the exercise.

According to the writ submitted to an Accra High Court, the plaintiff indicated that the party failed to provide him with the needed picture album register five weeks before the polls.

He asserted that rather than in March, when his team requested a photo album register, a partial one was provided to his team on May 4, a few days before the polls.

Dr Duffuor, therefore, requested the court to put the election scheduled for May 13, on hold and also have the party engage candidates on a road map towards drawing up an accurate list of voters.

But Mr Fuseini is contending that the injunction filed by Dr Duffuor was unneeded, as his grievances could have been addressed and resolved internally by the party.

He stressed that the upcoming primaries election was an essential and anticipated event by both party faithful and members of the party, hence his justification that Dr Duffuor’s action has infuriated the party delegates.

“They’ve been preparing since the party lost the election in 2020, the party has embarked on the reorganisation – we are just at the climax of the reorganisation of the party to elect somebody to lead us into the election 2024.

“And so all the preparations towards 2024 appear to have been put on hold because of a similar action by Dr which could have been resolved. So people are just simply leaving.”

The former MP for Tamale Central further questioned if Dr Duffuor’s actions were intended to waste the party’s time, and advised him to withdraw his case as soon as possible.

He added it was important for the NDC to approach the 2024 elections with a united front, and called for unity among party members.

To this end, an Accra High Court on Friday, May 12 ruled out Dr Duffuor’s injunction case against NDC’s presidential and parliamentary primaries.

The NDC, however, contended that it has so far rectified most of the errors that have been identified by Dr Duffuor’s team.

The General Secretary of the party, Fiifi Fiavi Kwetey said that the party’s primaries will take place as scheduled on Saturday, May 13.

