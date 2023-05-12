SuperSport viewers on DStv and GOtv can look forward to Round 36 action from the 2022-23 Premier League, with matches scheduled to run from Saturday 13 to Monday 15 May 2023.

The pick of Premier League matches this weekend comes from Goodison Park on the afternoon of Sunday 14 May, as Everton welcome Manchester City. While the Toffees are fighting for survival in the English top flight, the Citizens are chasing the title and hopeful that a win on Merseyside takes them one step closer to glory.

“It’s just the reality, that’s the league table,” said Everton manager Sean Dyche. “I don’t really bother with it until the end. The most important table is the one at the end of the season. Nothing means anything apart from that one.

“The bit in between is the performance level, the fitness of the players, the organisation, the strategy, the process we go through to make sure that table looks right for us. The hardest thing to measure when things aren’t going your way is the reality of the opposition.”

City’s title rivals Arsenal will have the chance to respond to the Goodison match when they welcome Brighton & Hove Albion to the Emirates Stadium later in the day. The Seagulls have lofty ambitions of their own, with manager Roberto De Zerbi targeting a place in European competition next season.

“I have good confidence in my players,” he said. “We want to know the plan to understand if we can improve the squad or not. I am always positive. We have to be stronger to compete at this level of football. We deserve to achieve our target of Europe but football can be cruel and not fair.”

The round opens on Saturday afternoon with an early kick-off between Leeds United and Newcastle United at Elland Road, before tea-time matches headlined by the meeting of Manchester United and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Old Trafford, as well as Chelsea hosting Nottingham Forest.

The round closes out on the evening of Monday 15 May with Leicester City hosting Liverpool at the King Power Stadium. The Foxes need a win in their fight against survival, while the Reds are chasing a place in Europe.

Premier League broadcast details, 13-15 May 2023

All times CAT

Saturday 13 May

13:30: Leeds United v Newcastle United – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League and SuperSport Maximo 2

16:00: Aston Villa v Tottenham Hotspur – LIVE on SuperSport Action

16:00: Brentford v West Ham United – LIVE on SuperSport Variety 2

16:00: Chelsea v Nottingham Forest – LIVE on SuperSport Variety 3

16:00: Crystal Palace v Bournemouth – LIVE on SuperSport OTT3

16:00: Manchester United v Wolverhampton Wanderers – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport Maximo 2, SuperSport Maximo 360 and SuperSport GOtv Football

16:00: Southampton v Fulham – LIVE on SuperSport OTT2

Sunday 14 May

15:00: Everton v Manchester City – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League and SuperSport Maximo 2

17:30: Arsenal v Brighton & Hove Albion – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport Maximo 1 and SuperSport Maximo 2

Monday 15 May

21:00: Leicester City v Liverpool – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport Maximo 1 and SuperSport Maximo 2