SuperSport viewers on DStv and GOtv can look forward to Round 35 action from the 2022-23 Serie A, with matches scheduled to be played from Friday 12 to Monday 15 May 2023.

DStv and GOtv is the only true home of football in Africa, offering a range and depth of action that no other rival can match – it’s literally ‘Unbeatable Football’! If you’re going to spend your money on something, it may as well be on the best football in the world.

The top clash from Serie A in this round sees Bologna welcome Roma to Stadio Renato Dall’Ara. The Rossoblu have been one of the surprise packages this season, playing some fine football under manager Thiago Motta, who will no doubt look forward to testing his tactical nous against the Giallorossi’s Jose Mourinho.

“Mourinho is the strongest coach I have known,” said Motta, who played for the Portuguese at Internazionale in 2009-10. “I worked with [Frank] Rijkaard in Barcelona, Mourinho at Inter and [Carlo] Ancelotti at PSG. Honestly, I could not have dreamed of all this. I’m an incredibly lucky guy in football.”

This round also sees Napoli take on Monza away from home, with the Partenopei looking to end their glorious Serie A campaign on a high, while the battle for places in next season’s UEFA Champions League is also a key facet in what remains of the season.

In that regard, Lazio will be at home to Lecce, Juventus will welcome Cremonese in Turin, AC Milan are away to Spezia and Internazionale take on Sassuolo at the San Siro. Complicating matters for the Milan clubs is the fact that they will face each other over two legs in the semifinals of the Champions League.

“It will be a great derby and Champions League semifinal,” said Rossoneri manager Stefano Pioli. “This gives us real faith in ourselves. We already had belief but getting past Napoli and Tottenham will help us grow.

“These are experiences which give you the strength and ability to manage a certain type of pressure. For many of us it was the first time that we were playing such an important match… It’s another big step forward.”

Yet the worry for both Milan and Inter is that their European battle will detract from their domestic ambitions, possibly opening the door for a top four which features neither the Rossoneri nor the Nerazzurri.

No rival can compete with SuperSport’s coverage. Our viewers on DStv and GOtv enjoy an unrivalled selection of football from around the world!

Don’t miss the best football action on SuperSport on DStv and GOtv. Visit www.dstv.com and www.gotvafrica.com to subscribe or upgrade, and join in on the excitement. And while you’re on the move, you can stream matches on the DStv App.

Serie A broadcast details, 12-15 May 2023

All times CAT

Friday 12 May

20:45: Lazio v Lecce – LIVE on SuperSport Football, SuperSport Maximo 360 and SuperSport GOtv Football

Saturday 13 May

15:00: Salernitana v Atalanta – LIVE on SuperSport Football and SuperSport GOtv Select 1

18:00: Spezia v AC Milan – LIVE on SuperSport Football, SuperSport Maximo 360 and SuperSport GOtv Select 1

20:45: Internazionale v Sassuolo – LIVE on SuperSport Football, SuperSport Maximo 360 and SuperSport GOtv Select 1

Sunday 14 May

12:30: Verona v Torino – LIVE on SuperSport Football, SuperSport Maximo 360 and SuperSport GOtv Select 1

15:00: Monza v Napoli – LIVE on SuperSport Football, SuperSport Maximo 360 and SuperSport GOtv Football

15:00: Fiorentina v Udinese – LIVE on SuperSport OTT5

18:00: Bologna v Roma – LIVE on SuperSport Football, SuperSport Maximo 360 and SuperSport GOtv Select 1

20:45: Juventus v Cremonese – LIVE on SuperSport Football, SuperSport Maximo 360 and SuperSport GOtv Select 1

Monday 15 May

20:45: Sampdoria v Empoli – LIVE on SuperSport Football, SuperSport Maximo 360 and SuperSport GOtv Select 1